Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial Authorizes Buyback Of Upto $2 Bln Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Tuesday said its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its common stock, effective until December 31, 2022.

Ally recently completed a $2.0 billion share repurchase program in 2021, and expects to begin repurchasing shares in the first quarter of 2022.

Further, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, representing a 20% increase compared to the company's prior quarterly cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

"The strength of Ally's balance sheet and capital position allows us to meaningfully increase our common dividend for the seventh time in as many years and maintain a robust share-repurchase program," said Ally Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Brown. "Both actions represent important components of our capital allocation framework and our broader objective to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

Ally's board of directors has also declared quarterly cash dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock, payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular