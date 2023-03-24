Ally Financial Appoints Russell Hutchinson As CFO

(RTTNews) - Financial services company Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) announced Friday that Russell Hutchinson will join the company as its chief financial officer, effective July 3, 2023. He will report to Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown and be based in Charlotte, N.C.

Hutchinson brings extensive experience in the financial-services industry. He most recently served as chief operating officer for global mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., after holding the position of chief strategy officer.

Earlier, Hutchinson spent two decades working in Goldman's Investment Banking Division, advising clients in the specialty finance sector - including Ally.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Hutchinson began his career as an associate consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in its Toronto office.

Bradley Brown, who has served as interim CFO since October 2022, will return to his full-time role as corporate treasurer once Hutchinson begins in July.

