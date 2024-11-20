Ally Financial announces several new leadership appointments

Ally Financial (ALLY) announced several new leadership appointments to further position the company for the future. Effective immediately, Stephanie Richard has been appointed Chief Risk Officer, responsible for execution of Ally’s independent risk management. Throughout Richard’s nearly 27-year tenure at Ally, she has served in numerous roles of increasing levels of responsibility within the finance, treasury and risk management functions, including chief audit executive and deputy chief risk officer. She has a long and respected reputation with key regulators and designed the company’s risk appetite framework and stress testing process. Ally’s prior Chief Risk Officer, Jason Schugel, will transition to an interim senior advisor role before leaving the company. Meghan Ryan has also been promoted to Chief Audit Executive, succeeding Richard. Ryan most recently served as CFO for Ally’s Consumer and Commercial Banking businesses, and throughout her 13-year tenure with the company, she’s held a variety of finance and treasury-related roles. Lindsay Sacknoff will join the company as head of Deposits and Invest, including Customer Care and Experience, effective January 13. In addition, Ali Summerville, Ally’s business administration executive, has elected to leave the company. As part of the new structure, Kathie Patterson, Ally’s Chief Human Resources officer, will assume responsibility for the Ally Charitable Foundation. Additionally, Sean Leary has been named Chief Financial Planning and investor relations officer, taking on additional responsibility for all business line CFO duties, continuing to report to Ally’s CFO Russ Hutchinson.

