Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $27.96, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto finance company and bank had gained 11.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Ally Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ally Financial is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 0.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion, which would represent changes of -42.08% and -0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ally Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ally Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.96.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.