Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $42.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had gained 5.39% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ALLY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ALLY to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 338.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.76 billion, up 24.4% from the year-ago period.

ALLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $7.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.2% and +8.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.59% higher. ALLY is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ALLY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.75.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.