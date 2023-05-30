Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Moves 1.62%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $27.05, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had gained 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ally Financial as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, down 49.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion, up 0.52% from the year-ago period.

ALLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.08% and -0.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Ally Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ally Financial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.36.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

