Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $24.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 2.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ally Financial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 20, 2023. On that day, Ally Financial is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, down 7.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. Ally Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.03.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.