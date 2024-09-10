Ally Financial (ALLY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.92, changing hands as low as $32.57 per share. Ally Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 15.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.54 per share, with $45.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.55.

