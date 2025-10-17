Ally Financial (ALLY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Ally Financial (ALLY) reported revenue of $2.17 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +16.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin (as reported) : 3.5% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 57.2% compared to the 55.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 57.2% compared to the 55.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding : 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances) : $178.73 billion compared to the $181.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $178.73 billion compared to the $181.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Insurance premiums and service revenue earned : $361 million versus $363.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

: $361 million versus $363.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change. Net financing revenue : $1.58 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $1.58 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Total other revenue : $584 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $533.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $584 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $533.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Other income, net of losses : $170 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $148.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

: $170 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $148.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Total financing revenue and other interest income : $3.39 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.

: $3.39 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change. Revenue- Insurance operations- Net financing revenue : $33 million versus $32.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $33 million versus $32.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Revenue- Insurance operations- Other revenue : $420 million compared to the $383.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $420 million compared to the $383.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Revenue- Corporate Finance operations- Net financing revenue: $111 million compared to the $120.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ally Financial have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

