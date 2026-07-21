Ally Financial (ALLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Ally Financial (ALLY) reported revenue of $2.29 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of +3.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding : 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest margin (as reported) : 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Book value per share : $44.38 compared to the $44.57 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $44.38 compared to the $44.57 average estimate based on two analysts. Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances) : $188.42 billion compared to the $188.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $188.42 billion compared to the $188.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 57.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 53.6%.

: 57.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 53.6%. Net financing revenue : $1.68 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Insurance premiums and service revenue earned : $368 million compared to the $367.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $368 million compared to the $367.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Total other revenue: $602 million versus $554.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ally Financial here>>>

Shares of Ally Financial have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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