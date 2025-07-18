Ally Financial (ALLY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ally Financial (ALLY) reported $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion, representing a surprise of +2.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

Net interest margin (as reported) : 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 60.6% versus 59.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 60.6% versus 59.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding : 1.1% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Book value per share : $39.71 compared to the $39.21 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $39.71 compared to the $39.21 average estimate based on four analysts. Net financing revenue : $1.52 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $1.52 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Total other revenue : $566 million compared to the $519.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $566 million compared to the $519.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Insurance premiums and service revenue earned : $359 million compared to the $354.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $359 million compared to the $354.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net : $-4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -166.7%.

: $-4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -166.7%. Total financing revenue and other interest income : $3.33 billion compared to the $3.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

: $3.33 billion compared to the $3.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Other income, net of losses : $150 million compared to the $160.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.

: $150 million compared to the $160.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year. Interest-bearing cash : $95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Interest on loans held-for-sale: $6 million versus $-9.3 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.

Shares of Ally Financial have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

