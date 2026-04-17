Ally Financial (ALLY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ally Financial (ALLY) reported $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.4%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.5% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +18.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding : 1.2% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.2% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest margin (as reported) : 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Book value per share : $43.22 versus $43.74 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $43.22 versus $43.74 estimated by two analysts on average. Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances) : $185.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $185.42 billion.

: $185.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $185.42 billion. Efficiency Ratio : 58.8% versus 56.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 58.8% versus 56.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net financing revenue : $1.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

: $1.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Insurance premiums and service revenue earned : $360 million compared to the $371.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $360 million compared to the $371.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Total other revenue: $513 million compared to the $577.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +714.3% year over year.

Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ally Financial here>>>

Shares of Ally Financial have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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