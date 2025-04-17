Ally Financial (ALLY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ally Financial (ALLY) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion, representing a surprise of -20.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (as reported) : 3.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 3.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Efficiency Ratio : 106% versus 63.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 106% versus 63.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding : 1.5% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.5% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Book value per share : $38.77 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.18.

: $38.77 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.18. Total other revenue : $63 million versus $449.15 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -88.1% change.

: $63 million versus $449.15 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -88.1% change. Net financing revenue : $1.48 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Insurance premiums and service revenue earned : $364 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $360.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $364 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $360.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net : $1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.3%.

: $1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.3%. Other income, net of losses : $197 million versus $160.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.3% change.

: $197 million versus $160.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.3% change. Total financing revenue and other interest income : $3.39 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

: $3.39 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Operating leases : $351 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $350.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

: $351 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $350.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Interest and fees on finance receivables and loans: $2.71 billion versus $2.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

Shares of Ally Financial have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.