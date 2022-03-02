Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ally Financial (ALLY) closed the most recent trading day at $47.14, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 5.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.05%.

Ally Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ally Financial is projected to report earnings of $1.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.14 billion, up 10.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.58 per share and revenue of $8.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.96% and +6.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% higher. Ally Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ally Financial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.18.

Investors should also note that ALLY has a PEG ratio of 0.19 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Consumer Loans stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.