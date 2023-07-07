Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ally Financial (ALLY) closed the most recent trading day at $26.63, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 7.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Ally Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 0.52% from the prior-year quarter.

ALLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.08% and -0.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ally Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ally Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.7.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

