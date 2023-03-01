Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $30.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 7.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.

Ally Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, down 3.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $8.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.77% and -0.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.57% lower within the past month. Ally Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ally Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.23, so we one might conclude that Ally Financial is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

