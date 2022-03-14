Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $41.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 14.68% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ally Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.14 billion, up 10.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.58 per share and revenue of $8.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.96% and +6.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Ally Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ally Financial has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.01, so we one might conclude that Ally Financial is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ALLY has a PEG ratio of 0.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Consumer Loans industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

