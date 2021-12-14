Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $48.08, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 5.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Ally Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ally Financial is projected to report earnings of $2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.06 billion, up 3.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $8.08 billion, which would represent changes of +183.5% and +20.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Ally Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ally Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.96.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.