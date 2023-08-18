Ally Financial (ALLY) Down 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ally Financial (ALLY). Shares have lost about 7.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ally Financial due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Ally Financial Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ally Financial’s second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line reflects a rise of 45.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an improvement in other revenues. A decent increase in loans was another tailwind. However, a decline in net financing revenues, along with higher expenses and provisions, were the undermining factors.



After considering non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders (on a GAAP basis) was $301 million or 99 cents per share, down from $454 million or $1.40 per share in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $299.8 million.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total GAAP net revenues were $2.08 billion, marginally up year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion.



Net financing revenues were down 10.8% from the prior-year quarter to $1.57 billion. The decline was primarily due to a drastic rise in interest on deposits. Our estimate for net financing revenues was $1.55 billion.



The adjusted net interest margin was 3.41%, down 65 basis points year over year.



Total other revenues were $506 million, up 62.2% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected other revenues to be $505 million.



Total non-interest expenses increased 9.8% year over year to $1.25 billion. The upswing stemmed from higher compensation and benefits expenses, insurance losses and loss-adjustment expenses, and other operating expenses. Our estimate for expenses was $1.29 billion.



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.7%, up from 43.9% in the year-ago period. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.

Credit Quality Worsens

Non-performing loans were $1.40 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, up 1.7% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $1.57 billion.



In the reported quarter, the company recorded net charge-offs of $399 million, up significantly from the $153 million reported in the prior-year quarter. We had projected net charge-offs of $381 million. The company also reported a provision for loan losses of $427 million, up 40.5% from $304 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for provisions was $410 million.

Loans & Deposit Balances Increase

As of Jun 30, 2023, total net finance receivables and loans amounted to $134.67 billion, up 1.6% from the prior quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $133.95 billion. Deposits increased marginally from the prior-quarter end to $154.31 billion.

Capital Ratios Deteriorate

As of Jun 30, 2023, the total capital ratio was 12.5%, down from 12.7% in the prior-year quarter. Tier I capital ratio was 10.7%, down from 11.1% as of Jun 30, 2022.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares.

Outlook

NIM is expected to be 3.4% in 2023. Beyond that, NIM is expected to reach 4%.



Other revenues are projected to be $500 million in each of the quarters of 2023. For the full year, other revenues are expected to be somewhere near $1.9 billion, down from prior guidance of $2 billion.



The company remains focused on diligent expense management and the pace of expense increase is expected to decline in the quarters ahead.



In 2023, adjusted non-interest expenses are anticipated to be $4.9 billion.



Retail auto portfolio yields are expected to reach 9% by the fourth quarter of 2023.



Used-car values are expected to decline 12% in the back half of 2023, which will result in a full-year decline of 8%.



In 2023, retail auto NCOs of 1.8% is expected.



Consumer auto originations in the $40 billion range are expected to be generated in 2023.



The tax rate is anticipated to be closer to 18% for 2023.

