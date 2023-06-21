Ally Financial (ALLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $27.44, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had gained 3.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ally Financial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion, up 0.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.08% and -0.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ally Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ally Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.85.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

