Ally Financial (ALLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $26.49, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had gained 5.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ally Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ally Financial is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 0.52% from the prior-year quarter.

ALLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.08% and -0.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.43% higher. Ally Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ally Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.