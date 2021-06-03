Ally Financial (ALLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $55.14, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had gained 5.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ALLY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ALLY to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 134.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion, up 14.31% from the year-ago period.

ALLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.27 per share and revenue of $7.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +106.93% and +13.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher. ALLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ALLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.95, which means ALLY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

