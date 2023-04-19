Ally Financial (ALLY) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Ally Financial said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.73%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 6.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLY is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 311,073K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLY is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.16% from its latest reported closing price of $26.85.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is $8,576MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,651K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 99.95% over the last quarter.

IYG - iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF holds 118K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 364K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 99.93% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 126K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 8.69% over the last quarter.

QLC - FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 32.36% over the last quarter.

Ally Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ally Financial Inc. is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billionin assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, it's relentlessly focused on 'Doing it Right' and being a trusted financial-services provider to its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. It's one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Its award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, it offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Its robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

