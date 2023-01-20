Ally Financial Adds 13% As Revenue Rises, Earnings Beat

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), a digital financial-services company, are rising more than 13% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Profit for the quarter declined to $251 million or $0.83 per share from $624 million or $1.79 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

However, excluding one-time items, earnings of $1.08 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1 per share.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $2.201 billion from $2.199 billion last year.

Adjusted revenue was $2.163 bllion. The consensus estimate stood at $2.05 billion.

The company announced first-quarter dividend of $0.30 per share.

ALLY, currently at $29.63, has traded in the range of $22.34-$51.05 in the last 1 year.

