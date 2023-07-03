ALLY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.49, changing hands as high as $27.59 per share. Ally Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLY's low point in its 52 week range is $21.585 per share, with $37.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.38.

