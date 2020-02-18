US Markets

Ally Bridge Group leads $30 mln investment in Israel's Mavrik Dental

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published

Israel's Mavrik Dental Systems has raised $30 million in a funding round led by life sciences investment firm Ally Bridge Group (ABG), the companies said on Tuesday.

JERUSALEM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Mavrik Dental Systems has raised $30 million in a funding round led by life sciences investment firm Ally Bridge Group (ABG), the companies said on Tuesday.

Mavrik provides technologies for in-office dental treatment. Following ABG’s investment, Mavrik will move commercial operations to the United States while keeping its product development center in Israel, the companies said in a statement.

ABG is a life science-dedicated investment firm based in Hong Kong and New York. It manages over $2 billion in life science assets, both private and public, in the United States, China, and Europe.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular