Ally Bank Says These 5 TikTok Money Trends Actually Work

TikTok is packed with personal finance advice, but not all of it holds up. However, according to Jack Howard, head of money wellness at Ally Bank, some of the platform’s most viral money trends actually work and can help build better financial habits when used with intention.

Here are five TikTok money trends worth considering.

Loud Budgeting

Loud budgeting, a trend introduced by Gen Z, encourages people to stop spending on things that don’t matter and be upfront about what they can afford. Howard said the trend helps reduce stigma around money and creates accountability by making you stick to your values.

For example, if you’re asked to go on an expensive trip, Howard said to consider saying, “Sorry, I would so love to join, but that’s just not in my budget right now.”

“It might feel daunting to be so forthright about something as personal as your finances,” she added. “But this trend can help reduce financial anxiety and introduce much-needed ‘conscious spending’ to younger generations.”

Howard said once you get used to loud budgeting, it will be easy to cut back on things that aren’t important and to spend without guilt on the ones that are.

The 48-Hour Rule

If you tend to make quick purchases, the 48-Hour Rule can help you slow down. Howard said this trend has become part of broader conversations about financial mindfulness, especially for people who struggle with impulse buying. The idea is to wait two full days before making any non-essential purchase.

She said she recommends the 48-hour rule and uses it herself because it forces you to slow down and calm your emotions, rather than give in to a perceived sense of urgency. And, yes, she also pointed out that you should use this rule even when an item is on sale.

The Screenshot Wishlist

The screenshot wishlist is another trend that encourages mindful spending. Instead of buying something right away, Howard said to take a screenshot of the item and come back to it later. That short pause can help you decide if the purchase is really worth it.

Ally’s recent Minds on Money report, cited by Howard, found that nearly a third of Gen Z buys items seen on social media immediately or the same day, and about seven in 10 make a purchase within a week.

“Resisting the dopamine rush that is experienced when adding items to your cart can be difficult,” Howard said. “But this trend offers a helpful guardrail so you can slow down or even avoid purchasing something you may not need.”

She also recommends pairing it with the 48-Hour Rule to build better spending habits over time.

Girl Math

“Girl math” is a trend where people use creative reasoning to justify spending, like counting returns as money earned or dividing big purchases into cost-per-use, Howard explained. She said it can help reduce buyer’s remorse in the moment, but warned that the logic can backfire if you’re not intentional.

“I found the #girlmath skits, memes and TikTok stories to be entertaining and even relatable at times,” she said. “But this is one of those trends that can start to spiral out of control if you’re not careful.”

She explained that it’s still important to pause and think about whether the item will truly bring happiness or align with your values. To stay on track, she suggested putting a spending cap on girl math purchases — maybe $20 or $50 — so there’s still room for small joys like a matcha latte or sweet treat without putting your budget at risk.

No-Buy/No-Spend Challenges

Howard explained that no-buy/no-spend challenges ask you to stick to essentials for a set period, such as a week or a month, and skip everything else, which could mean no new clothes, no food delivery and no unnecessary purchases. The benefit of these challenges, she said, is like a financial reset, helping people break habits and boost savings.

“I am a big fan of this challenge, because it forces you to be very intentional and practice conscious spending on a daily basis,” she said.

She added that making this challenge a group effort can increase motivation and make saving feel more like a game than a chore.

