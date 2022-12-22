Allwyn to buy Camelot Lottery Solutions in U.S. push

Adds quote, details

PRAGUE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - European lottery operator Allwyn will acquire the Camelot Lottery Solutions group of companies, which operate the Illinois Lottery, as part of a push into U.S. markets, Allwyn said on Thursday.

Allwyn said it would buy the group from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and expected the deal to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

"We have always viewed the U.S. market as an important part of Allwyn's future growth story, and the acquisition of Camelot LS Group, is the right step," Allwyn Chief Executive Robert Chvatal said.

Chicago-based Camelot also partners with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, and has a technology arm active in Europe and North America. Allwyn said it was not planning changes at the group's leadership.

Allwyn is active in the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece and Cyprus, and it will operate the UK National Lottery from February 2024.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

