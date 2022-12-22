US Markets

Allwyn to acquire Camelot Lottery Solutions in U.S. push

December 22, 2022 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - European lottery operator Allwyn will acquire the Camelot Lottery Solutions group of companies, which operate the Illinois Lottery, as part of a push into U.S. markets, Allwyn said on Thursday.

Allwyn said it would buy the group from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and expected the deal to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.