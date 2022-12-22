Allwyn to acquire Camelot Lottery Solutions in U.S. push

PRAGUE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - European lottery operator Allwyn will acquire the Camelot Lottery Solutions group of companies, which operate the Illinois Lottery, as part of a push into U.S. markets, Allwyn said on Thursday.

Allwyn said it would buy the group from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and expected the deal to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

