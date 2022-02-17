CRHC

Allwyn raises stake in Greek OPAP for EUR 327.4 mln

Jason Hovet Reuters
European lottery group Allwyn Entertainment said on Thursday it had increased its economist interest in Greek betting firm OPAP to 48.1% from 41.2%.

Allwyn said it reached agreement with Yeonama Holdings Co. Limited to purchase the remaining minority interest in SAZKA Delta AIF Variable Investment Company, the entity through which Allwyn holds part of its interest in OPAP, for 327.4 million euros.

Allwyn last month announced plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange in combination with blank check acquisition company Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp CRHC.N.

