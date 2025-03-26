ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $ALUR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES ($ALUR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of -$7.00 per share, missing estimates of -$5.27 by $1.73. The company also reported revenue of $5,590,000, missing estimates of $6,222,000 by $-632,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ALUR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALUR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Chardan Capital issued a "Positive" rating on 11/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALUR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.