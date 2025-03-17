ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $ALUR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES ($ALUR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,222,000 and earnings of -$5.27 per share.
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 7,504,904 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,227,108
- FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,261,747 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,551
- UNISPHERE ESTABLISHMENT removed 1,192,637 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $512,833
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,152,698 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $495,660
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 969,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $594,511
- CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $429,100
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 496,499 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,494
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALUR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
- Chardan Capital issued a "Positive" rating on 11/14/2024
