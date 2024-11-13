Allurion Technologies CFO Resigns, CEO Steps In

Allurion Technologies ( (ALUR) ) has provided an update.
Allurion Technologies’ CFO, Christopher Geberth, is resigning to explore new opportunities, effective November 13, 2024, but will continue as a consultant during the transition. CEO Shantanu Gaur will temporarily take over financial responsibilities until a new CFO is appointed, ensuring stability for the company.
