Allurion Technologies (ALUR) Price Target Decreased by 30.35% to 5.95

The average one-year price target for Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) has been revised to $5.95 / share. This is a decrease of 30.35% from the prior estimate of $8.54 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 218.18% from the latest reported closing price of $1.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allurion Technologies. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALUR is 0.00%, an increase of 64.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.33% to 2,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,543K shares representing 32.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 58.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALUR by 70.69% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 63K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 31.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALUR by 45.72% over the last quarter.

Unisphere Establishment holds 50K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALUR by 34.78% over the last quarter.

