Allurion Tech Announces Preliminary Q4, FY23 Revenues

January 08, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) on Monday announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, along with an outlook for 2024.

The company estimates fourth-quarter revenue to be between $8.1 million to $8.3 million.

For the full year 2023, the estimated revenue is in the range of $53 million to $54 million, with the gross profit expected to remain at 77% to 78% of revenue.

As for the fiscal year 2024, Allurion Technologies anticipates revenue to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million, reflecting a growth of approximately 13% to 23% year over year.

