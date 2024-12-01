Allup Silica’s Voting Power Shift Sparks Interest

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.
Allup Silica Ltd. has seen a significant increase in the voting power of its substantial holder, Andrew Haythorpe, along with Tesha Pty Ltd and Ouro Pty Ltd. Their combined voting power has risen from 12.37% to 17.78% following recent market purchases and an entitlement offer. This development could impact the company’s strategic decisions and stock market performance.
