Allup Silica’s Pink Bark Project Shows Promising Mineral Potential

November 03, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Limited has unveiled promising drilling results from its Pink Bark Project in southern Western Australia, highlighting significant potential for rare earth elements, uranium, and graphite mineralization. Notably, the project revealed rare earth oxide concentrations as high as 1,985ppm in bedrock, alongside substantial kaolin deposits comparable to current Australian productions. These findings position the Pink Bark Project as a valuable prospect for further exploration and development in the mineral resources sector.

