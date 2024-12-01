Allup Silica’s Director Increases Shareholdings

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd. announced a change in Director John Campbell Smyth’s interest, as he acquired 500,000 ordinary shares through an entitlement offer, raising his total holdings to over 4.1 million shares. This move reflects a strategic investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

