Allup Silica’s $1.64M Entitlement Offer Announcement

Allup Silica Limited, soon to be renamed McLaren Minerals Limited, is launching a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.64 million. Shareholders can purchase one new share for every two they own at $0.035 per share, potentially affecting the shareholding structure depending on uptake. The offer, if fully subscribed, will result in 33.3% of the company’s shares being newly issued.

