Allup Silica Ltd. Expands With New ASX Share Quotation

Allup Silica Ltd. has announced the quotation of 9,428,362 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, expanding its market participation. This move marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, potentially sparking interest among investors looking for emerging opportunities in the silica sector.

