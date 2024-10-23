News & Insights

Stocks

Allup Silica Ltd. Announces AGM and Rebranding

October 23, 2024 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd., soon to be rebranded as McLaren Minerals Limited, has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting via proxy forms, which must be submitted by November 27, 2024. Meeting materials are available electronically, reflecting a shift towards digital communication.

For further insights into AU:APS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.