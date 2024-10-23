Allup Silica Ltd. Announces AGM and Rebranding

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd., soon to be rebranded as McLaren Minerals Limited, has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting via proxy forms, which must be submitted by November 27, 2024. Meeting materials are available electronically, reflecting a shift towards digital communication.

