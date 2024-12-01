Allup Silica Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.
Allup Silica Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Simon Finnis, through the Finnis Super Fund, acquired an additional 400,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.035 each, bringing his total holding to 1,200,000 shares. This acquisition was made through an entitlement offer, showcasing Finnis’s confidence in the company’s potential.
