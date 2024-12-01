News & Insights

Stocks

Allup Silica Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

December 01, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Allup Silica Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Simon Finnis, through the Finnis Super Fund, acquired an additional 400,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.035 each, bringing his total holding to 1,200,000 shares. This acquisition was made through an entitlement offer, showcasing Finnis’s confidence in the company’s potential.

For further insights into AU:APS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.