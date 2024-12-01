Allup Silica Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Allup Silica Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding of Director Andrew Haythorpe, who has acquired an additional 5.75 million ordinary shares through an Entitlement Offer. This acquisition increases his total holdings to 17.25 million shares, indicating a strong personal investment in the company’s future growth. The transaction was valued at $201,250, reflecting the director’s confidence in Allup Silica’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:APS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.