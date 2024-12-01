Allup Silica Director Increases Shareholding

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd. has reported a change in director Peter Secker’s interest, with an acquisition of 770,883 shares through an entitlement offer, increasing his total holdings to 2,312,499 fully paid ordinary shares. The transaction was valued at $26,979.16, reflecting the director’s growing stake in the company, which could be of interest to investors monitoring insider activities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.