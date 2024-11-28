News & Insights

Stocks

Allup Silica Completes Entitlement Offer, Raises $329,992

November 28, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Allup Silica Ltd. successfully completed its entitlement offer, raising approximately $329,992 from the issuance of 9,428,362 new shares to eligible shareholders. The company plans to use the funds for pre-feasibility studies, exploration, and other operational costs. Shares not taken up in the offer remain available for placement over the next three months.

For further insights into AU:APS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.