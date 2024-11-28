Allup Silica Completes Entitlement Offer, Raises $329,992

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.
Allup Silica Ltd. successfully completed its entitlement offer, raising approximately $329,992 from the issuance of 9,428,362 new shares to eligible shareholders. The company plans to use the funds for pre-feasibility studies, exploration, and other operational costs. Shares not taken up in the offer remain available for placement over the next three months.
