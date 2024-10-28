News & Insights

Stocks

Allup Silica Announces Entitlement Offer for Growth

October 28, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd., set to be renamed McLaren Minerals Limited, has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.64 million. Shareholders can purchase new shares at $0.035 each, with the funds earmarked for advancing the McLaren mineral sands project and other operational costs. This move offers an opportunity for shareholders to increase their stake while supporting the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

For further insights into AU:APS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.