Allup Silica Announces Entitlement Offer for Growth

Allup Silica Ltd., set to be renamed McLaren Minerals Limited, has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.64 million. Shareholders can purchase new shares at $0.035 each, with the funds earmarked for advancing the McLaren mineral sands project and other operational costs. This move offers an opportunity for shareholders to increase their stake while supporting the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

