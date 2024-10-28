Allup Silica Announces $1.64 Million Share Entitlement Offer

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd., soon to be renamed McLaren Minerals Limited, has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.64 million by issuing new shares at $0.035 each to eligible shareholders. The offer, which is not extended to ineligible shareholders due to legal and regulatory costs, allows shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase one new share for every two shares held. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and future growth prospects.

