Allsteel To Close Its Facility On HNI Campus With Fulton Market Opening

January 18, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Allsteel Inc., an HNI Company, announced the move of its Muscatine, IA sales office and showroom to the brand's new Experience Center in Fulton Market in Chicago. Allsteel will close its facility on the HNI campus. The company noted that no jobs will be affected with the decision.

In late Spring of 2023, Allsteel will open the new Experience Center in Fulton Market in Chicago. The Experience Center will include a series of interactive design areas, an immersive learning space, and several hospitality hotspots.

