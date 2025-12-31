Allstate's Preferred Stock, Series J Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Allstate Corp's Depopsitory Shares Rep 7.375% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: ALL.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $26.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ALL.PRJ was trading at a 7.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.49% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for ALL.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Allstate Corp's Depopsitory Shares Rep 7.375% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J:

In Wednesday trading, Allstate Corp's Depopsitory Shares Rep 7.375% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: ALL.PRJ) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALL) are up about 0.2%.

