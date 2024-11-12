Allstate's Preferred Stock, Series I Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allstate Corp's 4.750% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: ALL.PRI) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, ALL.PRI was trading at a 12.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.37% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL.PRI shares, versus ALL:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALL.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Allstate Corp's 4.750% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :
In Tuesday trading, Allstate Corp's 4.750% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: ALL.PRI) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALL) are up about 0.4%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.